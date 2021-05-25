Coach Galtier quits new Ligue 1 champion Lille

Two days after masterminding Lille's Ligue 1 triumph, coach Christophe Galtier told L'Equipe on Tuesday that he was stepping down from his role.

"I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here," he told the paper. The 54-year-old said he was moving on to avoid "falling into a routine".

After four seasons at Lille, Galtier is reportedly set to join Nice. He revealed has also received offers from Lyon and Serie A's Napoli.

Galtier succeeded Marcelo Bielsa midwy through the 2017-18 season when it just about avoided relegation. IN his first full season, Lille finished second to Paris Saint-Germain.

On the final day of the 2020/2021 season, Lille beat Angers 2-1 to ensure it finished a point ahead of PSG.