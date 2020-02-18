I-League: Churchill, Real Kashmir eye third spot

Churchill Brothers will look to climb to the third spot on the I-League table when it hosts Real Kashmir at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

The home side is currently placed fifth on the I-League table with sixteen points, while Kashmir is a point behind in seventh position. A win for either side will see it rise to third place on the standings.

A stoppage-time victory over Aizawl served as a huge boost in morale for Churchill, in stark contrast to its preceding outing against Chennai City where it suffered a stoppage-time defeat.

RELATED| East Bengal seals 3-1 win over Indian Arrows as I-League returns to Cooperage

“The team has been playing well, with good offensive football where we have managed to create many goal-scoring opportunities but unfortunately, we have also squandered a lot of chances and then the opponents have capitalised and gone on to score. This has been the story of our last few games,” said Bernardo Tavares, Churchill's head coach.

Weighing in on the dramatic win against Aizawl, he added, “Against Aizawl, we could have gone to the break with a two-three goal lead because we had clear chances, but unfortunately we didn’t take them.

“We ended up allowing the opponent to claw their way back, but fortunately, the team believed that it was still possible to score another goal and we managed to score in the last minute of stoppage time. It was a victory that brought us some relief.”

RELATED| I-League could feature corporate teams, squads to be trimmed to 30 players

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, saw its three-game winning run come to a halt against fellow-title hopeful Punjab FC, with the home side winning 1-0 in Ludhiana.

Coach David Robertson, though, is firm that the loss did not dent his side's hopes. “It will be tough for any team to catch Mohun Bagan but we always take each game as it comes and never look beyond the next game. There’s still a lot to play for in this league. Our priority right now, as I said before, is the next 90 minutes which is against Churchill.”