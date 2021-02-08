Immobile strikes again as Lazio beats Cagliari for sixth win in a row

Ciro Immobile’s 14th league goal of the season was enough to earn Lazio a hard fought 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari on Sunday that extended its Serie A winning run to six games.

A defensive approach from the visitor left Simone Inzaghi’s side frustrated until Italy striker Immobile latched onto a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic knock-down to fire in from close range after 61 minutes.

The 30-year-old is second only to Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, with 16 goals, in the Serie A scoring charts.

Cagliari played more expansively after going behind and threatened late on when substitute Gaston Pereiro blasted over from a promising position moments after coming on.

But Lazio held on for a victory that moved it ahead of Napoli and Atalanta into fifth place, level with rival AS Roma in fourth on 40 points.

The defeat extended Cagliari's winless league run to 14 games, and left the side in 18th place on 15 points.

Earlier on Sunday, Musa Barrow scored twice and Riccardo Orsolini added a late third as 13th-place Bologna deepened Parma’s crisis with a 3-0 away win in the Emilia Derby.

Roberto D’Aversa’s side is without a league win since Nov. 30, a run of 12 games, and has lost the last three in a row to sink to 19th place with 13 points, three adrift of the safety zone.