Football Football Former Austria football coach Alfred Riedl dies at 70 The 70-year-old worked as sporting director of the Iranian national team and as coach of Liechtenstein, Vietnam, Palestine, Laos and Indonesia among others. AP Vienna 08 September, 2020 20:07 IST Alfred Riedl died overnight Monday after a long illness. - Twitter AP Vienna 08 September, 2020 20:07 IST Alfred Riedl, who coached the Austrian national football team before working with teams from around the world, has died. He was 70.The Austrian soccer federation said Tuesday that Riedl died overnight Monday after a long illness.As a player, Riedl was a striker who played four games for Austria. He coached Austria for eight games in 1990 and 1991, including a failed bid to qualify for the 1992 European Championship.Riedl later worked as sporting director of the Iranian national team and as coach of Liechtenstein, Vietnam, Palestine, Laos and Indonesia, as well as with clubs from North Africa and Asia.Riedl’s last job was as coach of Indonesia in 2016. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos