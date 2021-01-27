Cologne signs former Crystal Palace player Max Meyer

Former Germany international Max Meyer returned to the Bundesliga on Wednesday after signing with Cologne following the midfielder's departure from Crystal Palace this month by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old, who last played in the Bundesliga for Schalke 04 before leaving for England in 2018, signed a contract until the end of the season.

"What was decisive for me was the prospect of playing," Meyer, who had struggled at Palace, said. "I want to use the chance at Cologne to present myself at top level and help the club to stay up."

Meyer won four caps for Germany, his last one dating back to 2016.

Cologne, who said Meyer accepted a considerable pay cut to join, is in 16th place on the relegation playoff spot, five points above Mainz 05 in 17th.