CONCACAF Champions League draw on February 10

The CONCACAF Champions League will start with round of 16 matches from April 6-8 and April 13-15.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Friday that the draw will be held February 10.

The quarterfinals will be played from April 27-29 and May 4-6, the semifinals from August 10-12 and August 24-26 and a one leg final from October 26-28. The host for the final will be the team with the better record in the earlier rounds, with goal difference the tiebreaker, if needed.

Atlanta, Columbus, Philadelphia and Portland qualified from the United States, and América, León, Cruz Azul and Monterrey from Mexico.

The field also includes the Toronto-Forge winner of Canada’s championship; Saprissa and Alajuelense from Costa Rica; Marathon and Olimpia from Honduras; Pantoja from the Dominican Republic; Arcahaie from Haiti; and Real Estelí from Nicaragua.