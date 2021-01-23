Football Football CONCACAF Champions League draw on February 10 The CONCACAF Champions League will start with round of 16 matches from April 6-8 and April 13-15. AP MIAMI 23 January, 2021 11:00 IST Tigres players celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the CONCACAF Champions League final on December 23, 2020. - AP AP MIAMI 23 January, 2021 11:00 IST The CONCACAF Champions League will start with round of 16 matches from April 6-8 and April 13-15.The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Friday that the draw will be held February 10.The quarterfinals will be played from April 27-29 and May 4-6, the semifinals from August 10-12 and August 24-26 and a one leg final from October 26-28. The host for the final will be the team with the better record in the earlier rounds, with goal difference the tiebreaker, if needed.ALSO READ | We must change the way we play to build confidence - KloppAtlanta, Columbus, Philadelphia and Portland qualified from the United States, and América, León, Cruz Azul and Monterrey from Mexico.The field also includes the Toronto-Forge winner of Canada’s championship; Saprissa and Alajuelense from Costa Rica; Marathon and Olimpia from Honduras; Pantoja from the Dominican Republic; Arcahaie from Haiti; and Real Estelí from Nicaragua. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos