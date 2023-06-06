Magazine

CONCACAF reverting to Champions Cup from Champions League

CONCACAF is changing the name of its top club competition back to the Champions Cup, what the tournament was called from 1962 through 2008.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 23:23 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change, two days after Mexico's León won this year's title.
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change, two days after Mexico’s León won this year’s title. | Photo Credit: AP
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change, two days after Mexico’s León won this year’s title. | Photo Credit: AP

CONCACAF is changing the name of its top club competition back to the Champions Cup, what the tournament was called from 1962 through 2008.

Juventus drops out of Super League project - report

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change Tuesday, two days after Mexico’s León won this year’s title.

Twenty-two teams will play in the first round and five teams will receive byes, with first-round winners advancing to a round of 16. The first round, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will be home-and-home, total-goals series. The final will be one match.

CONCACAF had eliminated a format utilizing a first-round group stage after the 2016-17 tournament. It had been called the Champions League since 2008.

The tournament winner advances to the Club World Cup.

Mexican clubs have won 17 of the last 18 titles. Seattle won in 2022.

