Panama, Guatemala grouped together in CONCACAF Nations League

Each nation will play four matches in September and October. The top two teams in each League A group will advance to November’s quarterfinals along with the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica, which have automatic berths in the final eight.

MIAMI 17 May, 2023 09:20 IST
FILE PHOTO:: El Salvador vs the United States, CONCACAF Nations League.

FILE PHOTO:: El Salvador vs the United States, CONCACAF Nations League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Curacao, Martinique and Nicaragua were drawn into Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday night.

Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada and Suriname were drawn into Group B.

Quarterfinals will be played in a two-leg, total-goals series in November, and the four winners will advance to the semifinals next March. The four quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year’s Copa America, South America’s championship, while the quarterfinals advance to playoffs for two more berths in the Copa America, which will be played in the United States from June 14 to July 14 in 2024.

In the draws for Nations League lower leagues:

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE
League B
Group A: Guadeloupe, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Sint Maarten
Group B: Barbados, Dominican Republic, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago
Group C: Belize, Bermuda, French Guiana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Group D: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico
League C
Group A: Anguilla, Bonaire, St. Martin
Group B: Aruba, Cayman Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands
Group C: British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Turks and Caicos Islands

