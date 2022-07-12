Football

CONCACAF W Championship: US wins 1-0 against Mexico, Canada beats Costa Rica

The U.S., having already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won Group A and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals.

AP
12 July, 2022 10:09 IST
12 July, 2022 10:09 IST
Kristie Mewis of USA celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the match between United States and Mexico.

Kristie Mewis of USA celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the match between United States and Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The U.S., having already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won Group A and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals.

Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 on Monday night at the CONCACAF W Championship.

The U. S. won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle was sent off with a red card for a foul on Rose Lavelle in the 73rd minute. The United States appeared offside on Mewis’ goal, but it was not reviewed.

While Mexico was stout on defense against the top-ranked United States, the host was eliminated from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica beat Haiti 4-0 on Monday night to qualify for its second straight World Cup and advance to a semifinal match against Canada. Bunny Shaw had a pair of goals, and Trudi Carter and Drew Spence also scored for the Reggae Girlz.

Haiti finished third in Group A but will have a chance to make the World Cup when it plays in an intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand.

The players stand for a minutes silence in memory of Jamicia’s Jedine Carr before the match in the CONCACAF W Championship

The players stand for a minutes silence in memory of Jamicia’s Jedine Carr before the match in the CONCACAF W Championship

The teams at the W Championship participated in a moment of silence for Jedine Carr, a player for Jamaica’s youth national team who was fatally shot on Friday while on the way to training with her club team.

Canada beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier Monday to win Group B. Both teams had previously qualified for the World Cup as the top two finishers in their group.

Jessie Fleming scored in the fifth minute and Sophie Schmidt added a goal in the 69th for the Canadians, who have not conceded a goal in the tournament.

Also Read
Alex Morgan scores twice as US women beat Haiti 3-0

Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 on Monday to secure third place in Group B and a spot in the intercontinental playoff for another chance to make the World Cup field. Marta Cox scored for Panama just before halftime.

The winner of the eight-team W Championship will earn one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

“We’ve talked about how we’ve got the World Cup, but this Olympics, it means the world to this group, and that’s where we’re heading,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said. “We knew we had to keep our standards high for where we’re going. Overall, I thought it was a professional performance wasn’t perfect, but it was professional.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: India's road to AFC Asian Cup 2023

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us