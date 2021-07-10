WATCH: Messi vs Neymar- Two of the brightest South American stars

After Brazil beat Peru in this year's Copa America semifinal, Neymar said, "I want Argentina, I am cheering them on...I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win.”

If the prospect of Argentina facing Brazil in the Copa America final isn't salivating enough, the match will also pit two of football's biggest stars and former Barcelona teammates against each other- Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Both players have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far. Messi has scored four goals and racked up five assists for his team in the current campaign. He has been directly involved in nine out of 11 goals Argentina has scored in Copa America 2021.

In comparison, Neymar has two goals and three assists in the competition and has been involved in five out of the 12 goals Brazil has scored till now.

It all boils down to Sunday's final to see who can have the last laugh by lifting the title.