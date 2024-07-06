MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Uruguay vs Brazil quarterfinal match?

The Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay on was Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015.
Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015. | Photo Credit:  AFP
infoIcon



Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Argentinian referee Dario Herrera will be officiating the match proceedings on the pitch.

Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015.

The Argentine has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time.

Moreover, he has refereed two International Friendlies and five World Cup Qualifiers in South America. The Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay was Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Dario Herrera (ARG)
Assistant referees: Juan P Belatti (ARG), Cristian Navarro (ARG)
Fourth Official: Ivan Barton (SLV)
Fifth Official: Henri Pupiro (NIC)
VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)
Assistant VAR referees: Erick Miranda (MEX), Tatiana Guzman (NIC) 
 Referee assistant: Leonel Leal (CRC)
Quality Manager: Victor H. Carrillo (PER)

