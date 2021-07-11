Football

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 July, 2021 08:35 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 July, 2021 08:35 IST
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's Copa America victory with teammates Sergio Aguero, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso. Photo: Getty Images
1/9
Argentina's Angel Di Maria watches the ball sail past Ederson as he scored against Brazil during the Copa America final on Sunday. Photo: AP
2/9
Angel Di Maria's 22nd minute goal proved to be the match-winner. Photo: REUTERS
3/9
Di Maria celebrates scoring the goal with Lionel Messi. Photo: AP
4/9
Richarlison
Brazil's Richarlison scored early in the second half but he was ruled offside. Photo: Getty Images
5/9
Messi vies for the ball with Brazil's Thiago Silva and Casemiro. Photo: AP
6/9
Messi finished as the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was chosen as the joint-best player along with Neymar. Photo: REUTERS
7/9
This is Messi's first title with Argentina after more than a decade of club and individual honours. Photo: Getty Images
8/9
Neymar, who was chosen as the joint-best player along with Messi, is comforted by his teammate Marquinhos after the loss to Argentina. Photo: Getty Images
9/9