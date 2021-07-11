Football Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina Team Sportstar 11 July, 2021 08:35 IST Team Sportstar 11 July, 2021 08:35 IST Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's Copa America victory with teammates Sergio Aguero, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso. Photo: Getty Images 1/9 Argentina's Angel Di Maria watches the ball sail past Ederson as he scored against Brazil during the Copa America final on Sunday. Photo: AP 2/9 Angel Di Maria's 22nd minute goal proved to be the match-winner. Photo: REUTERS 3/9 Di Maria celebrates scoring the goal with Lionel Messi. Photo: AP 4/9 Brazil's Richarlison scored early in the second half but he was ruled offside. Photo: Getty Images 5/9 Messi vies for the ball with Brazil's Thiago Silva and Casemiro. Photo: AP 6/9 Messi finished as the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was chosen as the joint-best player along with Neymar. Photo: REUTERS 7/9 This is Messi's first title with Argentina after more than a decade of club and individual honours. Photo: Getty Images 8/9 Neymar, who was chosen as the joint-best player along with Messi, is comforted by his teammate Marquinhos after the loss to Argentina. Photo: Getty Images 9/9