Football Football Copa del Rey draw: Barcelona visits Bilbao, Madrid hosts Sociedad Quique Setien's men will travel to Bilbao to face Athletic while Real Madrid has been handed a home tie in the Copa del Rey. Jon Fisher 31 January, 2020 19:15 IST Barcelona players celebrate during their win over Leganes. - Getty Images Barcelona and Real Madrid avoided each other in the draw for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Friday.Quique Setien's men were pitted against Athletic in the last eight, with the game taking place at San Mames next week.Former Athletic defender Andoni Goikoetxea, the club's representative at the draw, feels home advantage could be key.He said: "I like the draw. I wanted it to be at San Mames. It's a very difficult draw, we'll see what happens but it'll be a party."Athletic always has aspirations to reach the Copa final but you have to beat all the great teams to get there. Athletic can beat anyone and San Mames is a magical place."Madrid will also fancy its chances at home to Real Sociedad, while defending champion Valencia goes to Granada.Giantkiller Mirandes, the only team from outside La Liga remaining, was rewarded for its defeat of Sevilla with a home tie against Villarreal.The matches will be played across February 4, 5 and 6.