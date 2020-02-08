Football Football Copa del Rey semifinal draw tees up possible Basque derby final Athletic Bilbao will face Granada in the Copa del Rey last four, with Real Sociedad taking on second-tier Mirandes. Joe Wright 08 February, 2020 02:00 IST Asier Villalibre (C) after a goal for Athletic Bilbao - Getty Images Joe Wright 08 February, 2020 02:00 IST Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad could meet in the Copa del Rey final after the Basque rivals were kept apart in the semifinal draw.Sociedad secured its place in the last four with a thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, with Athletic beating Barcelona 1-0 hours later thanks to a last-gasp Inaki Williams header. READ: Real Madrid & Barca in 65-year first after Copa del Rey elimination It marked the first time in 65 years that LaLiga's top two clubs were eliminated from the Copa on the same day.Gaizka Garitano's Athletic will now face Granada, which knocked out holder Valencia in the quarterfinals, while Sociedad will meet Segunda Division side Mirandes.Athletic and Sociedad will host their respective first legs, which take place on February 12, with the return fixtures scheduled for March 4.The final is expected to be held on April 18 at La Cartuja in Seville, which last hosted a major club football match in 2003, when it staged the UEFA Cup final between Porto and Celtic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos