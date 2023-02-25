Football

Six detained for possible match-fixing in Copa del Rey

The game under investigation was Levante’s 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracan Melilla on December 2, 2021. The game was in Melilla, one of Spain’s two north African exclaves.

AP
MADRID 25 February, 2023 11:14 IST
Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a possible match-fixing in a Copa del Rey game.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a possible match-fixing in a Copa del Rey game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix a Copa del Rey game, Spanish police said on Friday.

Police said the six people detained were all Spaniards. They gave no other information on their identities.

Authorities took notice of the game after numerous bets were made in Melilla both online and at betting parlors, police said.

Following Thursday’s announcement by police that they were investigating the game, Huracan issued a statement saying it would fully collaborate with authorities, and it would take immediate action against any employee, player or club executive implicated in any match-fix.

Levante also said on Thursday in a statement that it had nothing to do with the allegations.

Levante is a second-division club but was in the top league at the time. Huracán is in the fifth tier of Spanish soccer.

