Football Football Self-service medal ceremony for Coppa Italia final The winners of Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus will have to help themselves to the trophy and medals because of coronavirus hygiene regulations. Reuters ROME 17 June, 2020 12:09 IST All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. - Reuters Reuters ROME 17 June, 2020 12:09 IST The winners of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus will have to help themselves to the trophy and medals because of coronavirus hygiene regulations.“Let's call it self-service,” Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a video news conference on Tuesday. “The athletes will help themselves to the cup and medals, so as to avoid outside contact with the squad which is subject to strict controls.”READ: Rusty Ronaldo looking to improve in Italian Cup finalWith the game to be played without spectators, De Siervo said that the stands at Rome's Stadio Olimpico will feature “digital choreographies” which would be produced with “virtual graphics integrated with sophisticated software.”“We are proud to be able to offer our fans an innovative, interactive and technologically advanced product,” he said.The closing stages of the Coppa Italia are acting as a prelude to the remainder of the Serie A season, which restarts after a three-month hiatus on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos