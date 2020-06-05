Football Football Coppa Italia semis to resume on June 12-13 Juventus is expected to host AC Milan in the first Coppa Italia semifinal on June 12 followed by Napoli vs. Inter Milan a day later. PTI Milan 05 June, 2020 10:34 IST While league officials have not officially released the schedule yet, Juventus is expected to host AC Milan in the first Coppa Italia semifinal on June 12. - Getty Images PTI Milan 05 June, 2020 10:34 IST Italian football will resume with the second legs of the Coppa Italia semifinals on June 12 and 13.Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that the competition can resume one day earlier than previously scheduled.RELATED| Serie A to kick off with Torino vs Parma on June 20 While league officials had not yet officially released the schedule, Juventus is expected to host AC Milan on June 12 followed by Napoli vs. Inter Milan a day later.Juventus and Milan drew 1-1 in the first leg while Napoli beat Inter 1-0. The final is scheduled for June 17.Serie A is scheduled to resume June 20, having being suspended since March 9. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos