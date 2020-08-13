Corinthians fails to capitalise on two-goal lead as Mineiro wins again

Atletico Mineiro maintained its 100 per cent start to Brazils Serie A on Wednesday when it scored three goals in the second half to come from behind and beat Corinthians 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico, which beat reigning champions Flamengo away from home in Sundays opener, was 2-0 down at half time to goals from Angelo Araos and striker Jo.

But substitute Hyoran scored twice in quick succession for the home side and then Nathan got a third after 61 minutes.

The defeat meant a losing league start for Corinthians, which didn't play on the opening weekend because it was involved in the final of the Sao Paulo state championship.

It now goes to Porto Alegre to take on Gremio in its second game on Saturday, while Atletico will be hosting Ceara the following day.

Fluminense comes from behind to draw with Palmeiras

Palmeiras scored first but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Fluminense in its Brazilian Serie A opener on Wednesday.

Luiz Adriano put Palmeiras ahead after 15 minutes only for Evanilson to equalise six minutes before half time with a deflected shot at a closed Maracana stadium.

Fluminense lost its opening fixture 1-0 at Gremio on Sunday while Palmeiras opening game against Vasco da Gama was postponed due to its appearance in the final of the Sao Paulo state championship, which it won on penalties over Corinthians.

Palmeiras, Brazilian champions in 2018, next faces Goias at home on Saturday, while Fluminenses next match is at home to Internacional the following day.