'Bizarre' Cologne still training after positive COVID-19 tests: Verstraete

Cologne midfielder Birger Verstraete said it is "bizarre" that the Bundesliga side is still training after three positive tests for coronavirus.

On Friday, Cologne announced three unspecified people at the club contracted COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the Bundesliga and sport to a standstill globally.

The trio – which reportedly consists of two players and a physio – were consequently told to undergo a 14-day quarantine procedure.

Cologne will continue with its training programme, with a decision on the potential resumption of the Bundesliga set to be made on May 6.

But Belgian Verstraete is concerned, telling VTM, "What the club communicated, that nobody has come into contact with the players is correct, in the literal sense of the word, that is.

"But the physiotherapist is the man who treated me and other players for weeks. And I formed a duo in the gym on Thursday with one of the two players in question. So to say we did not come into contact with them at all is not entirely correct.

"I hope it stays with three people, but I also keep in mind that the virus has spread."

Verstraete, 26, added: "We aren't quarantined for the time being, and that's a bit bizarre.

"At the moment football is not the most important place for me, especially because it is getting so close now. I had previously seen images of intensive care. And now it appears that the virus is also close to us. So it's bit strange that everything just keeps going."

Germany's top two divisions were suspended on March 13, with Cologne 10th in the Bundesliga – five points adrift of Schalke in the last European qualification spot.