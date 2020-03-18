Coronavirus: Chelsea makes Stamford Bridge hotel available to NHS workers

Chelsea's Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be made available to National Health Service (NHS) workers for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical personnel initially from hospitals in north-west London will be able to use the hotel for the next two months, though that period could be extended.

The Blues said the initiative was led by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who will cover the cost of the accommodation.

A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the club's offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff."

"The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation."

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time."

"This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the north-west London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

"The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel."

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the Premier League was subsequently suspended until at least April 3.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 1,954 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom and 55 deaths as of Wednesday.