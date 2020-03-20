Bility corruption hearing postponed due to coronavirus

Musa Bility, the former president of the Liberian Football Federation, who was suspended for 10 years by FIFA for corruption, has had his hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) postponed due the coronavirus, an official told AFP on Thursday.

“To date only five hearings have been postponed but the procedures are continuing normally, even if the deadlines sometimes have to be extended,” Matthieu Reeb, secretary general of CAS, said.

For the hearings, “we offer videoconferences but it is not always ideal and there are beginning to be postponements, like the one concerning Musa Bility, for example”, he added.

Bility's appeal was to be heard on March 27, but the hearing has been postponed and “no new date has been set yet,” explained Reeb.

Bility, a former member of the executive committee of the African Football Confederation (CAF), and main opponent of the body's president, Ahmad Ahmad, was suspended from all football-related activity for ten years.

He was accused of corruption, including the alleged embezzlement of funds for an awareness campaign on the Ebola virus.