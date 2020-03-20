Football Football Bility corruption hearing postponed due to coronavirus Former Liberian Football Federation president Musa Bility's appeal was to be heard on March 27, but it's been postponed and no new date has been set yet. AFP LAUSANNE 20 March, 2020 09:42 IST Representative Image: Musa Bility had appealed against a 10-year suspension - Getty Images AFP LAUSANNE 20 March, 2020 09:42 IST Musa Bility, the former president of the Liberian Football Federation, who was suspended for 10 years by FIFA for corruption, has had his hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) postponed due the coronavirus, an official told AFP on Thursday.“To date only five hearings have been postponed but the procedures are continuing normally, even if the deadlines sometimes have to be extended,” Matthieu Reeb, secretary general of CAS, said.Read: Coronavirus: FIFPro urges Turkish Super Lig to postpone matchesFor the hearings, “we offer videoconferences but it is not always ideal and there are beginning to be postponements, like the one concerning Musa Bility, for example”, he added.Bility's appeal was to be heard on March 27, but the hearing has been postponed and “no new date has been set yet,” explained Reeb.Bility, a former member of the executive committee of the African Football Confederation (CAF), and main opponent of the body's president, Ahmad Ahmad, was suspended from all football-related activity for ten years.He was accused of corruption, including the alleged embezzlement of funds for an awareness campaign on the Ebola virus. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos