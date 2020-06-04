Football Football Coronavirus: Fans ignore social distancing at Hungarian Cup final Budapest Honved beat Mezokovesd-Zsory 2-1 in the Hungarian Cup final which had allowed fan entry, but social distancing was ignored after it ended. PTI Budapest 04 June, 2020 10:34 IST Budapest Honved players celebrate the Hungarian Cup victory over Mezokovesd-Zsory. - ap PTI Budapest 04 June, 2020 10:34 IST Budapest Honved players celebrated winning the Hungarian Cup final in front of a mass of fans who were not following social distancing.Djordje Kamber, who clinched the 2-1 victory over Mezokovesd-Zsory, was seen with a megaphone leading the celebrations at the front of one stand at the Puskas Ferenc Arena. Mezokovesd-Zsory supporters were also seen close together behind a goal during the game.Football in Hungary resumed last month after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.Match organizers in Hungary are obliged to keep three seats empty between each occupied seat and no fan may sit directly behind or in front of another.Players and essential personnel on or near the field during matches must recently have tested negative for the coronavirus.Germany has resumed the Bundesliga without fans. Games in England, Spain and Italy will also be closed to supporters when their leagues resume this month. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos