Coronavirus: AC Milan's emergency fundraiser reaches €500,000 goal

Milan has reached the €500,000 mark in donations for its coronavirus fundraiser.

The Serie A club set up a GoFundMe page with local charity Fondazione Milan with the aim of gathering support for the Azienda Regionale Emergenza Urgenza (AREU), the emergency arm for the government in the Lombardy region.

Italy has been one of the worst-affected nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 115,000 confirmed cases and over 13,500 deaths related to the virus.

Only the United States and Spain have had more confirmed positive tests during the global health crisis.

Milan and Fondazione Milan got the ball rolling with an initial donation of €250,000, which paid for six AREU medical cars, before asking others to pledge to the cause as they set a €500,000 target.

With over 1,000 donors, they reached that goal on Friday.

Juventus began a similar initiative two days after Milan, with the club and players making an opening contribution of €300,000 towards a €1million aim.

As of Friday, Juve's fundraiser has amassed a total of almost €457,000 in donations.

Italy's football season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus, with prime minister Giuseppe Conte banning clubs from returning to training before April 13 at the earliest.