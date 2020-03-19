Coronavirus: Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tested negative for COVID-19

Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus returned a negative result for coronavirus, the Brazilian champion announced.

Jesus tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, though it was weak or inconclusive and being checked.

The 65-year-old Portuguese was cleared of the virus on Wednesday amid the pandemic, which has claimed almost 9,000 lives globally.

"Flamengo inform the new exam carried out by coach Jorge Jesus confirmed a negative result for COVID-19," the club said via Twitter.

"The club are grateful for the support of the entire Red-Black Nation to the Mister in the last days."

Jesus has enjoyed great success at the helm of Flamengo since arriving in 2019, leading the club to Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana glory.

After winning a second Libertadores title and first since 1981 in November, Flamengo was crowned the Brazilian champion for the seventh time last year, having not claimed the Campeonato Brasileiro since 2009.

Flamengo then added the Recopa – which pits the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana champions against each other – to its collection in February.