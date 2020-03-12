Football Football Coronavirus: Inter suspends all competitive activities after Juve's Rugani contracts COVID-19 After Juventus' Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, Inter confirmed they have suspended all competitive activities. Patric Ridge 12 March, 2020 09:30 IST Inter's players may have been in contact with Daniele Rugani. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 12 March, 2020 09:30 IST Inter has suspended all competitive activities after it was confirmed Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Juve confirmed on Wednesday that Rugani had contracted the COVID-19 virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Urgent communication. Player tested positive for COVID-19.https://t.co/JdwTzLOjR6 pic.twitter.com/L8pU59zkYf— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 11, 2020 Rugani was an unused substitute on Sunday, as Juve saw off Inter 2-0 in a top-of-the-table clash played behind closed doors. Following Juve's announcement over Rugani, Inter confirmed it will suspend all competitive activities until further notice.Read | Coronavirus: Roma will not travel for Sevilla match as plane unauthorised to land The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the spread of the illness as a global pandemic, with people urged to self-isolate for 14 days if they have come into contact with someone suffering from the virus. Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown and the government having now suspended all domestic sport until April 3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos