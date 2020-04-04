Roma legend Totti hoping in-form Lazio falls apart

Francesco Totti is hoping Lazio's Serie A title bid comes off the rails when the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

Lazio was just one point behind reigning champion Juventus when the Italian top flight was put on hold last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simone Inzaghi's side was unbeaten in a club-record 21 Serie A matches, with Lazio chasing its first Scudetto in two decades.

Roma legend Totti admitted to being a fan of Inzaghi's coaching, though his allegiance with the Italian capital's other top-flight club means he is hoping things unravel quickly for Lazio.

READ | Coronavirus: Impossible to finish Serie A season – Pastore

"I have a wonderful relationship with Inzaghi, there is always mutual respect," Totti told Sky Italia.

"He is one of the strongest coaches in Serie A, he is doing great things.

"As a Roma fan I hope Lazio can stop as soon as possible.

"I hope for a blackout as soon as possible!"

Roma was fifth when the season was halted, 17 points adrift of Lazio, in Paulo Fonseca's first campaign at the helm.

Totti, who retired in 2017, is confident the club is heading in the right direction under the Portuguese.

"Roma have ups and downs; we are used to these problems," the former Italy international added.

"Fonseca is a great coach, he is understanding Italian football and Roma - a person that everyone talks about well, starting with the players.

"Next year we can make a great championship."