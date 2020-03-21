Coronavirus: Jovic ready to face action for breaching self-isolation

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is prepared to accept the consequences for breaching self-isolation measures in Serbia.

Jovic returned to Serbia after the La Liga season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old apologised for breaching self-isolation measures, blaming the incident on being given poor instructions.

But the Serbia international is ready to accept what, if any, punishment is handed to him.

"As I said before, I broke it because I was not aware of the rules. I know it's hard to believe, but that's right," Jovic told Objektiv on Friday.

"In the country I come from, and even in Italy, as far as we can see on the internet, anyone quarantined can go out to throw their trash once a day, go to a pharmacy or shop.

"Accordingly, I thought the same rules apply here. It is my fault that I did not inquire better, but I think it is important to emphasise the conditions correctly, especially for people coming from abroad.

"My intention was not to blame the authorities for my ignorance, I was aware that I was going into self-isolation, for which there is a paper to prove it. My ignorance relates to how I should behave in self-isolation, that is, whether I should go out in certain conditions. Again, I state that it was because of the conditions I came from.

"Of course, I am ready to bear the consequences for my actions."