Coronavirus: Olympiacos and Forest owner donates €1.5m for ICU

Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has funded a new intensive care unit at a Greek hospital worth more than €1.5million.

Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus on March 10 and was treated back in his homeland.

The 52-year-old announced two weeks later that he had fully recovered from the virus and praised the "hero" health workers who treated him.

Marinakis has now contributed money towards an ICU at the General Public Hospital of Nikaia.

In a statement, Olympiacos said Marinakis had provided "once more a helping hand so that our public health system may cope with the huge challenges that have occurred".

They said: "The leader of Olympiacos along with Mrs. Aggeliki Fragkou and ΙΟΝ SA ΙΟΝ Α.Ε. donated an amount that exceeded €1.5m in total to be used for the procurement of 12 fully-equipped ICUs spaces (ICU-specific beds, high-tech ventilators, specific monitors, pumps, defibrillators, etc..), payment of all required installation and room configuration costs, E/M works, health and medical equipment, as well as all additional costs of the additional extension of the Hospital's intensive care unit."

It is hoped the new facility will be ready to receive patients in the next two months.

Greece has recorded 2,011 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 90 deaths.