Leicester can sustain success under Rodgers, feels Pereira

Ricardo Pereira has confidence Leicester City will be able to enjoy sustained success while Brendan Rodgers is in charge.

Leicester sits third in the Premier League with nine matches left and is expected to secure a Champions League place once football has returned from its suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers' impact since his arrival from Celtic in February 2019 means Pereira is optimistic the 2019-20 campaign will not be a flash in the pan.

"Since he arrived, we have changed for the better," the Portugal international said to Sky Sports.

"As a team and an individual, I think he has played a big part in our success and I think with him we can keep going like this."

Full-back Pereira was enjoying an impressive campaign when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 4-0 home win against Aston Villa in Leicester's last game before action in England's top flight was halted.

The 26-year-old gave a positive report on the initial stages of his recovery.

"It's going well," added Pereira. "It was tough in the first few days; I had a lot of pains from the surgery and it was difficult to move, like when going to the toilet or something.

"But each day I feel better, I've got more power in my leg and I'm aware of movements that I didn't have after the surgery which is good because I feel improvements every day.

"Since I've had the surgery I've been at home. I wake up, come downstairs and do my rehab.

"Most of the things I can do now I can do from home, like three or four times a week I do a video call with my physio to do some exercises for him to see how it is."