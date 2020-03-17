Football Football Coronavirus: Russia postpones all football until April 10 Russia is the latest country to suspend all football competitions after 93 in the country tested positive for coronavirus. Joe Wright 17 March, 2020 18:33 IST Sardar Azmoun (R) of Zenit challenges and Georgi Dzhikiya of Spartak Moscow during a Russian Premier League match. - Getty Images Joe Wright 17 March, 2020 18:33 IST All professional football in Russia has been postponed until April 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced the decision following an executive committee meeting on Tuesday.It comes after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country reached 93.READ: Euro 2020 postponed to 2021 An RFU statement on Tuesday said all matches under their control between March 17 and April 10 would be suspended.These include the Russian Premier League, the Russian Cup and regional divisions.League leaders Zenit had been due to face CSKA Moscow away from home on Sunday.They are nine points clear at the top of the table after 22 rounds of matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos