Coronavirus spike in English women's football with 32 cases It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship. PTI 23 December, 2020 18:04 IST Chelsea's game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion's squad. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES PTI 23 December, 2020 18:04 IST English women's football has seen a spike in coronavirus infections with 32 positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two leagues.It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship —- more than in the previous seven weeks combined.The larger number of positives — almost 4 per cent of those tested — comes amid concerns about a new variant strain of COVID-19 spreading in England. The previous highest number of positives announced by the FA in a single week was 10 team cases detected between October 19-25.Teams are now on a winter break until next month after playing their last games on Sunday. Chelsea's game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion's squad.