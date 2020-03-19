Football Football Here's how the Premier League schedule could look if it resumes in May The FA has suspended all its competitions until at least April 30, so how could the rest of the season look for Premier League teams? Tom Webber LONDON 19 March, 2020 22:23 IST If no games are cut out, we look at how the calendar for English teams could hypothetically shape up if competitions across Europe were able to resume following April 30. - Getty Images Tom Webber LONDON 19 March, 2020 22:23 IST The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so what does that mean for the rest of the season?Decisions made by UEFA and CONMEBOL to push back Euro 2020 and the Copa America until 2021 opened the door for domestic competition to continue longer than initially planned.Upon announcing a four-week extension to the initially planned hiatus on Thursday, the Football Association (FA) revealed it would allow its leagues to continue beyond the June 1 deadline set out in its regulations.READ: Coronavirus: Premier League extends shutdown till April 30 The eventual run-in could prove to be heavily congested. Some Premier League teams are still competing on three fronts, others possess a game in hand, while UEFA is still hoping for a round of international matches in June.If no games are cut out, we look at how the calendar for English teams could hypothetically shape up if competitions across Europe were able to resume following April 30.READ: Coronavirus live updates, tracker: Monaco GP, Premier League pushed, Warne rolls out hand sanitisers May 2/3 - Matchday 30May 7 - Postponed Europa League last-16 first legs and unplayed matchday 29 gamesMay 9/10 - Matchday 31May 12/13/14 - FA Cup quarterfinalsMay 16/17 - Matchday 32May 19/20/21 - Champions League and Europa League last-16 second legsMay 23/24 - Matchday 33May 26/27/28 - Champions League and Europa League quarterfinal first legsMay 30/31 - Matchday 34June 2/3/4 - Champions League and Europa League quarterfinal second legsJune 6/7 - Matchday 35June 13/14 - International weekJune 20/21 - Matchday 36June 23/24/25 - Champions League and Europa League semifinal first legsJune 27/28 - Matchday 37June 30/July 1/2 - FA Cup semifinalsJuly 4 - Matchday 38July 7/8/9 - Champions League and Europa League semifinal second legsJuly 11 - FA Cup finalJuly 15 - Europa League finalJuly 18 - Champions League final Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos