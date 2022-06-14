Costa Rica vs New Zealand LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff, Starting XI, H2H, form guide

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of the Intercontinental World Cup playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand being played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you buildup of this high-voltage decisive fixture along with minute-by-minute updates of the match as it happens.

11:10 pm: New Zealand is without a win since its victory in the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers against Solomon Islands.

New Zealand's last five games:

New Zealand v Oman 0-0

Peru v New Zealand 1-0

Solomon Islands v New Zealand 0-5

New Zealand v Tahiti 1-0

New Zealand v New Caledonia 7-1

Costa Rica’s last five games:

Costa Rica v Martinique 2-0

Panama v Costa Rica 2-0

Costa Rica v USA 2-0

El Salvador v Costa Rica 1-2

Costa Rica v Canada 1-0

10:50 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Costa Rica and New Zealand have faced off against each other only once before in international football. The North American side brushed aside their opponents 4-0 in the 2007 friendly game.

10:30 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Costa Rica Starting XI: Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte; Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges; Gerson Torres, J. Bennette, Joel Campbell; Anthony Contreras

New Zealand Starting XI Oliver Sail (GK); Nando Pijnaker, Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Liberato Cacage, Niko Kirwan, Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood, Alex Greive

MATCH PREVIEW

The odds are stacked against New Zealand as it prepares to take on Costa Rica in the final inter-confederation FIFA World Cup playoff final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium here on Tuesday.

New Zealand coach Danny Hay was content with the underdog tag ahead of the game. “Undoubtedly, Costa Rica [will feel the most pressure]. The world's media has written us off, that we have no chance. They are ranked 31, while we are 101. I will be sleeping well, not sure their coach will be though (laughs) because there is a huge amount of pressure on them,” said Hay.

Hay, who expects a physical and cagey affair, will be banking on Newcastle United striker Chris Wood to step up and deliver in another big game to take the All Whites into the finals for the first time since 2010.

Costa Rica has its own big-game players and plenty of experience in the ranks with goalkeeper Keylor Navas, forward Joel Campbell and midfielder Celso Borges.

New Zealand, which is part of the OFC confederation, is coming off a 0-1 defeat to Peru in Spain earlier this month, where the South Americans found it hard to find spaces to attack. It also played out a goalless draw to Oman in Al-Rayyan. An under-strength Costa Rica lost to Panama before beating lowly Martinique in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Coach Luis Fernando Suárez warned of excessive optimism from people back home and identified NZ’s ‘simple, direct football’ strength as a threat to his side.

“We have our fate on the ground. We need to be very serious and concentrate for 90 minutes,” said Suárez. ”They will build-up play from the goalkeeper and try to play well from the inside and try to open up the pitch. They are strong with high balls, crosses and set pieces. And we really need to bare them (set pieces) in mind. We need to be careful and play our football, keep possession and find spaces behind the opponent.”

The winner will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E.

When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup playoff final?