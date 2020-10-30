Football Football CAF president Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 Ahmad Ahmad has become the latest senior global football figure to test positive for COVID-19 days after his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino. Reuters 30 October, 2020 20:14 IST Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19. - FILE PHOTO/AP Reuters 30 October, 2020 20:14 IST Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has become the latest senior global football figure to test positive for COVID-19 days after his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino.READ| FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19 "This morning I've been declared positive to COVID-19", Ahmad said in a brief statement. "I have mild symptoms, but I'm well. I am now in isolation for 14 days at least."READ| African football president seeks re-election amid allegations Infantino made a similar revelation on Tuesday and is self-isolating for 10 days, FIFA has confirmed.Malagasy-born Ahmad, 60, is hoping to retain his position as CAF president at their elective congress in March. His first tenure, however, has been marked by corruption allegations and an official complaint to FIFA's ethics committee over his conduct. He denies any wrongdoing. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos