Football Football COVID-19: Serie A will return one step at a time - Spadafora Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora discussed Serie A, which is looking to return as Germany's Bundesliga prepares to resume on May 16. Sacha Pisani 10 May, 2020 09:57 IST Serie A has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 10 May, 2020 09:57 IST Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora said the Serie A season will return "one step at a time" following the coronavirus outbreak.Serie A has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, though most teams returned to individual training this week.Spadafora had previously reiterated that team training will not resume before May 18, despite the government allowing players to return to club facilities.With Germany's Bundesliga set to restart its 2019-20 campaign on May 16, Spadafora said in a Facebook video on Saturday: "We will imminently learn the verdict of the scientific committee on the [Italian Football Federation] FIGC's medical protocol."We are also ready to propose guidelines to the committee for training sessions involving all team sports and guidelines to open up facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and dance halls, that will allow all those who work in sport to resume their activities."Finally, we are also working with the Ministry for Education, for Equal Opportunities and Families to reopen sporting facilities, so we can guarantee a summer of sport for the youngest members of our society."So, one step at a time, sport will return. It'll be stronger than ever."Defending champion Juventus was a point clear of Lazio through 26 matches at the time of postponement in March.