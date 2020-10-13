Football Football Five positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests Players who tested positive would self-isolate for 10 days. Reuters 13 October, 2020 09:11 IST A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) Reuters 13 October, 2020 09:11 IST The Premier League said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.ALSO READ | Clubs and FA head into meetings amid reform plan row“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 5 October and Sunday 11 October, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests,” the Premier League said in a statement.A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on September 12. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos