Ronaldo 1,000: Juventus star set for landmark appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 1,000th appearance for club and country when Juventus face SPAL in Serie A on Saturday.The Portugal superstar was named in Maurizio Sarri's starting XI after being rested for the 2-0 win over Brescia last weekend.READ | Sarri insists Juve will remain focused with Inter on the horizon Providing the 35-year-old comes through the warm-up unscathed, he will bring up his incredible landmark and seek to add to his tally of 724 goals. It will be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 73rd outing for Juve, with the bulk of his matches having come for Real Madrid (438).Manchester United sits second on that list (292), with 31 of his games coming for Sporting CP, a further two for Sporting B and 164 for his country.