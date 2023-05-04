Football

Ronaldo’s Saudi title hopes revived after leader Ittihad loses

Reuters
Saudi Arabia 04 May, 2023 13:10 IST
Representative Image: Ittihad is still in the driver’s seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr.

Representative Image: Ittihad is still in the driver’s seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of winning the Saudi league title with Al-Nassr were given a shot in the arm on Wednesday when leader Ittihad lost 2-1 to Al-Taawoun.

Ittihad is still in the driver’s seat on 59 points, three ahead of Al Nassr, with five games left to play. Ittihad also has the upper hand in the head-to-head record between the sides this season.

Fahd Al-Rashidi scored once in each half to give Al-Taawoun a 2-0 lead before Abderrazak Hamdallah replied in the 76th minute.

Ronaldo, who has scored 12 league goals since joining Al-Nassr in January, posted a photo on Twitter with Al-Nassr’s motto “ANA AALAMY” in Arabic in the early hours on Thursday.

