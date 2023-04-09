Al Feiha vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Lineups out! Ronaldo starts for Al Nassr; Kick Off at 12:30 AM; when and where to watch?

Live streaming details

When will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will be played on April 9 (April 10 in India).

Where will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will be played at the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium in Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday night.

What time will Al Feiha vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Al Feiha vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Al Feiha vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match live?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.