Ronaldo's baby boy passes away

Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passed away, the Manchester United and Portugal forward confirmed on Instagram.

The couple was expecting twins and while the baby girl lived, the baby boy could not survive.

"It is with the deepest sadness that we announce that our baby boy has passed away. It's the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," Ronaldo's statement read.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."

"We are devastated at this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever," they added.

Condolences poured in after the news from all around the world with Jamaican Athlete Yohan Blake taking to instagram to express his grief and support for the couple.