On this day: What do Neymar, Ronaldo and Tevez have in common?

What do the world's most popular player, the most expensive player and an Argentine who divides opinion in Manchester have in common? They were all born on this day.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35, Neymar turns 29 and Carlos Tevez turns 36 today.

And if you're celebrating your birthday today, you are in world-class footballing company. Three others legends of the game, across generations, were also born on February 5.

Barcelona's Dutch star Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi and AC Milan's Italian legend Cesare Maldini (whose grandson made his Milan debut recently) were all born today. And Adnan Januzaj.

Google says Aquarians are more likely to succeed in school and even become famous. Which means Januzaj will be world-class any day now.