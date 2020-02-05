Football Football On this day: What do Neymar, Ronaldo and Tevez have in common? They were all born on February 5 and share their birthdays with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi and AC Milan's Italian legend Cesare Maldini. Team Sportstar 05 February, 2020 13:20 IST Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar share their birthdays on February 5 - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 February, 2020 13:20 IST What do the world's most popular player, the most expensive player and an Argentine who divides opinion in Manchester have in common? They were all born on this day. Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35, Neymar turns 29 and Carlos Tevez turns 36 today. And if you're celebrating your birthday today, you are in world-class footballing company. Three others legends of the game, across generations, were also born on February 5. Barcelona's Dutch star Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi and AC Milan's Italian legend Cesare Maldini (whose grandson made his Milan debut recently) were all born today. And Adnan Januzaj. Google says Aquarians are more likely to succeed in school and even become famous. Which means Januzaj will be world-class any day now. The full list Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal forward, born 1985)Carlos Tevez (Former Manchester City and United striker, born 1984)Neymar (PSG's Brazilian forward, born 1992)Cesare Maldini (Former AC Milan player and Italy coach, born 1932)Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Former Feyenoord, Arsenal and Barcelona player, born 1975)Gheorghe Hagi (Former Romania and Barcelona midfielder, born 1965)Sven-Goran Eriksson (Former England and Manchester City manager, born 1948)Vedran Corluka (Former Tottenham and current Lokomotiv Moscow defender, born 1986)Rodrigo Palacio (Argentine, ex-Inter Milan striker, born 1982)Adnan Januzaj (ex-Manchester United winger, currently with Real Sociedad born 1995) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos