Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to captain in Al Nassr debut in Saudi Pro League

The 37-year-old signed a deal with Al Nassr till 2025 in a deal worth 200 million euros after his contract with Manchester United was prematurely terminated just before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
22 January, 2023 22:29 IST
22 January, 2023 22:29 IST
Al-Nassr’s new forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr’s new forward Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old signed a deal with Al Nassr till 2025 in a deal worth 200 million euros after his contract with Manchester United was prematurely terminated just before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead his new club Al Nassr in his debut in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Sunday.

The 37-year-old signed a deal with Al Nassr till 2025 in a deal worth 200 million euros after his contract with Manchester United was prematurely terminated just before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

However, Ronaldo made a promising start in Riyadh when he scored twice for Saudi All Star XI against Paris Saint-Germain, featuring Lionel Messi and will look to continue on his goalscoring pursuit in the Middle East.

More to follow.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us