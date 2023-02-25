Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hat-trick as Al Nassr climbs to top of Saudi Pro League

Team Sportstar
25 February, 2023 23:06 IST
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League Al Nassr.

File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League as his side Al Nassr beat Damac FC 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Saturday.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Farouk Chafai’s hand-ball gave Al Nassr a penalty with a powerful strike into the bottom left corner.

Five minutes later, he doubled the lead with a screamer from outside the box, with Sultan Al Ghanam providing the assist. Just when the hosts were looking to have their grip into the game, Ronaldo, the usual suspect, struck again.

Ayman Ahmed’s pass for the 38-year-old was steered into the top-left corner by Ronaldo, who finished his hattrick even before the end of the first half.

This was his second hat-trick in three matches with the five-time Champions League winner now having eight goals and two assists in four games for the Saudi club.

More to follow.

