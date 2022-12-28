Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. leaves Manchester United, rejoins Real Madrid youth team

The decision comes after Ronaldo’s contract termination at the Manchester-based club earlier this year.

Team Sportstar
28 December, 2022 20:51 IST
File image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr.

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has left Manchester United and rejoined Real Madrid’s youth team on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Ronaldo’s contract termination- as a repercussion of a public outburst against United and its manager Erik Ten Hag- at the Manchester-based club earlier this year.

Cristiano Jr. has been a part of various youth academies including Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid, which he has rejoined currently.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last year on a two-year deal from Juventus. After a fruitful first season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been out of favour with new boss Ten Hag. The pair have had a public falling out during the course of the season with Ronaldo suspended by the club after he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

