Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. leaves Manchester United, rejoins Real Madrid youth team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has left Manchester United and rejoined Real Madrid’s youth team on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Ronaldo’s contract termination- as a repercussion of a public outburst against United and its manager Erik Ten Hag- at the Manchester-based club earlier this year.

Cristiano Jr. has been a part of various youth academies including Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid, which he has rejoined currently.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last year on a two-year deal from Juventus. After a fruitful first season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been out of favour with new boss Ten Hag. The pair have had a public falling out during the course of the season with Ronaldo suspended by the club after he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.