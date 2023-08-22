MagazineBuy Print

Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play?

Get the live streaming and telecast information of the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 13:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will take on Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League qualification playoff match on Tuesday at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh.

Al Nassr has had a rocky start to its campaign this season, losing both of its last two matches in the Saudi Pro League. While, Al-Ahli comes into the clash on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak.

Al Nassr missed out on AFC Champions League qualification last year after finishing third in the 2021-22 league season and is making a comeback. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Streaming/telecast information
When and where will the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match take place?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will take place on Tuesday, August 22, at 10:50 pm IST at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League match in India?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League in India?
The AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Shabab Al-Ahli will be live-streamed on the JioTV App and Sony LIV in India.

