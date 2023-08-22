Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will take on Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League qualification playoff match on Tuesday at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh.
Al Nassr has had a rocky start to its campaign this season, losing both of its last two matches in the Saudi Pro League. While, Al-Ahli comes into the clash on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak.
Al Nassr missed out on AFC Champions League qualification last year after finishing third in the 2021-22 league season and is making a comeback. This will be the first meeting between the teams.
