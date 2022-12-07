Football

Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr

Ronaldo is currently a free agent since Manchester United terminated his contract mid season after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 09:26 IST
07 December, 2022 09:26 IST
Portugal centre forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on December 06, 2022. 

Portugal centre forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on December 06, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo is currently a free agent since Manchester United terminated his contract mid season after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo rubbished reports claiming that he has agreed to join the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered him £300 million for three years.

“No, that is not true — not true,” said Ronaldo after Portugal registered a 6-1 win in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Also Read
Goncalo Ramos and a Ronaldo-less Portugal run riot over Swiss

The 37-year-old, however, confirmed that Al-Nassr did make an offer to him.

Ronaldo is a free agent since Manchester United terminated his contract mid-season after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

He is currently in Qatar with the Portugal squad and has been linked to Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal, which reportedly expressed eagerness to sign Ronaldo.

Also Read | Ronaldo benched in Portugal vs Switzerland: Piers Morgan among social media users who reacted after selection controversy

In the game against Switzerland on Tuesday, Ronaldo was surprisingly benched as Portugal coach Fernando Santos preferred 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos over him in the starting lineup. The move paid off for the 2016 Euro Cup winner, with the Benfica striker ripping apart the Swiss defence, scoring a hat-trick.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us