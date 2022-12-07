Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubbished reports claiming that he has agreed to join the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after the Saudi Pro League club reportedly offered him £300 million for three years.

“No, that is not true — not true,” said Ronaldo after Portugal registered a 6-1 win in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Switzerland and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old, however, confirmed that Al-Nassr did make an offer to him.

Ronaldo is a free agent since Manchester United terminated his contract mid-season after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

He is currently in Qatar with the Portugal squad and has been linked to Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal, which reportedly expressed eagerness to sign Ronaldo.

In the game against Switzerland on Tuesday, Ronaldo was surprisingly benched as Portugal coach Fernando Santos preferred 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos over him in the starting lineup. The move paid off for the 2016 Euro Cup winner, with the Benfica striker ripping apart the Swiss defence, scoring a hat-trick.