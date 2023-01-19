Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Saudi All Star-XI against PSG featuring Messi

Portugal captain started his spell at Saudi Arabia in style after scoring for Saudi All Star-XI against Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 23:14 IST
19 January, 2023 23:14 IST
Saudi Pro League XI’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against PSG.

Saudi Pro League XI’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against PSG. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal captain started his spell at Saudi Arabia in style after scoring for Saudi All Star-XI against Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

Portugal captain started his spell at Saudi Arabia in style after scoring for Saudi All Star-XI against Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored in the 34th minute from the spot to equalise for his team after a Messi goal took PSG ahead. Saudi All-Star got a penalty after Keylor Navas’ punch, aimed at the ball, hit Ronaldo and the referee pointed to the spot.

Sporting a bruise under his eye due to the punch, Ronaldo did not shy away from penalty duty as he blasted his shot inside his net. Navas dived in the right direction but could not keep the ball out of the net.

This was Ronaldo’s first goal outside international football since October 28, 2022, when he scored in the Europa League against FC Sheriff for his former club Manchester United. The 37-year-old joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after United terminated his contract just before he started his FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Ronaldo signed a contract till 2025 with Al Nassr and started the match as the captain of the Saudi All-Star XI, which comprised players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us