Portugal captain started his spell at Saudi Arabia in style after scoring for Saudi All Star-XI against Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored in the 34th minute from the spot to equalise for his team after a Messi goal took PSG ahead. Saudi All-Star got a penalty after Keylor Navas’ punch, aimed at the ball, hit Ronaldo and the referee pointed to the spot.

Sporting a bruise under his eye due to the punch, Ronaldo did not shy away from penalty duty as he blasted his shot inside his net. Navas dived in the right direction but could not keep the ball out of the net.

This was Ronaldo’s first goal outside international football since October 28, 2022, when he scored in the Europa League against FC Sheriff for his former club Manchester United. The 37-year-old joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after United terminated his contract just before he started his FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Ronaldo signed a contract till 2025 with Al Nassr and started the match as the captain of the Saudi All-Star XI, which comprised players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.