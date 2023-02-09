Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr vs Al Wehda, hits career’s 500th league goal

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 23:26 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scored in the 21st minute to complete his 500-goal tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scored in the 21st minute to complete his 500-goal tally. | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th league goal, scoring for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, against Al-Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca on Thursday.

In the 21st minute, the 38-year-old made a run behind the opposition defence, and after receiving a through ball from Abdulrahman Ghareeb, buried the ball into the net for his landmark goal.

The Portugal No. 7, who has played for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus previously, made an unceremonious exit from Europe after the FIFA World Cup.

After being released by his former cub, Man United, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, in a deal reportedly worth 200 million dollars.

