Football

‘Make every workout count’: Ronaldo shares moments of his exercise session at Al Nassr

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22 to make his debut for Al Nassr as he is still under suspension for smashing an Everton fan’s phone in November during his final days with Manchester United.

Team Sportstar
09 January, 2023 08:30 IST
09 January, 2023 08:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a team training session after his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on January 3, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a team training session after his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on January 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22 to make his debut for Al Nassr as he is still under suspension for smashing an Everton fan’s phone in November during his final days with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared images of his gym sessions on social media as he gears up to make his Al Nassr debut. “Make every workout count,” Ronaldo wrote on his social media page while sharing photos of his exercises in the gym.

Also Read
Napoli beats 10-man Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who signed a $200 per year deal in December, watched Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Ta’ee from the VIP box on January 6. But he was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22 to make his debut for Al Nassr as he is still under suspension for smashing an Everton fan’s phone in November during his final days in England with Manchester United. He will miss the matches against Al Shabab and Al Ettifaq on January 14 and 22, respectively.

 

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star joined Al Nassr after controversially terminating his second spell with Manchester United. As he was without a club, Ronaldo eventually joined the Saudi Arabian club, which made him the highest-paid player in history.

Also Read | Talisca stars as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-0

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club said in a statement.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us