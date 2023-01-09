‘Make every workout count’: Ronaldo shares moments of his exercise session at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo shared images of his gym sessions on social media as he gears up to make his Al Nassr debut. “Make every workout count,” Ronaldo wrote on his social media page while sharing photos of his exercises in the gym.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who signed a $200 per year deal in December, watched Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Ta’ee from the VIP box on January 6. But he was missing from his seat for the entire second half as he watched the game while on an exercise bike in the changing rooms.

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22 to make his debut for Al Nassr as he is still under suspension for smashing an Everton fan’s phone in November during his final days in England with Manchester United. He will miss the matches against Al Shabab and Al Ettifaq on January 14 and 22, respectively.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star joined Al Nassr after controversially terminating his second spell with Manchester United. As he was without a club, Ronaldo eventually joined the Saudi Arabian club, which made him the highest-paid player in history.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club said in a statement.