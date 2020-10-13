Football

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

Reuters
13 October, 2020 19:57 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is self isolating and won't take part in Portugal's match against Sweden.   -  Getty Images

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday's 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and its Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

